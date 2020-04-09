'A Day Late': The petition to put Rockport's City Hall on a ballot for voters in November

The City of Rockport is hoping to have a new City Hall up and running by sometime next summer.

ROCKPORT, Texas — City officials in Rockport say that a petition they received to put the new City Hall project before voters was a day late to get it on the ballot in November.

Mayor Patrick Rios and City Manager Kevin Carruth said the City decided to go ahead and split the project up.

Council voted to use Texas tax notes to immediately fund the building of a new City Hall and then millions of dollars in other improvements are going to go on a bond for May 2021.

“With discussions with our bond councils in and our city attorneys and the Texas Attorney General‘s Office, it was pointed out to us that because these are emergency repairs due to Hurricane Harvey, we could apply for tax notes that are not partitionable,” said Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios. “We looked at that long and hard and that was the recommendation all the way around we had to get this done.”