Plasma from coronavirus survivors are needed now more than ever

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city-county health district is urging all COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma if they can.

Health experts say the donations can help in the direct treatment and development of medication to target the effects of the virus.

Plasma contains a variety of proteins and antibodies. The Coastal Bend Blood Center's convalescent plasma program started earlier this year. The program has helped some hospitalized coronavirus patients.



“Whether someone is recovering from COVID-19 or just looking to make a difference, donating plasma is one way that people can help make a difference, help save lives,” Vlasta Hakes with Grifols Healthcare said.

Donors of all backgrounds are needed. Those who donate are paid for their time. Donate here.

