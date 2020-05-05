CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police say they were forced to use a taser weapon to restrain a robbery suspect overnight.

The call came in at 4 a.m. for an unruly man at the Stripes convenience store on Morgan at Third Street near Christus Spohn Shoreline.



When officers got to the scene, they found the suspect being held down by the store clerk. Police say when they took over, the suspect physically attacked the officers. At that point, he was tased and quickly arrested on robbery charges.

The clerk suffered a cut to his head and a bite to his hand. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

