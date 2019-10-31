CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help searching for suspected car burglars in an area that has become a popular area for crimes.



All three suspects are described to be in their late teens, and one suspect has been taken into custody.



Around 2 a.m., police were in pursuit of three suspects in a gray Nissan in the southside area of Airline and Gollihar. Police pursued the vehicle and later found it hiding at the Brawner Park Apartments.



One person was taken into custody for the car burglary, but police say they're still on the hunt for two other suspects believed to be involved.



Police tell 3News they believe this incident may be connected to previous car burglaries in the area.



"We've been having a rush of early morning auto burglaries all around the Airline, Rodd Field area and we believe these subjects are one of the major crews that have been doing that for the last couple of weeks," Lt. Phillip Bintliff said.



Officers want to remind drivers to make sure to lock up their vehicles and don't leave behind any valuables.



If you have any information about the incident or any other reported car burglaries on the south side of town, call police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: