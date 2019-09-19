CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle wants to invite all citizens to attend the Community meeting tonight, September 19th from 6-7:00 p.m. at the Annaville Baptist Church on 4025 Violet Road.

Tonight's meeting will discuss any neighborhood issues or concerns that area residents may have. There will be representatives from various city departments available to answer any questions or address any problems that members of the community may be experiencing.

The city of Corpus Christi has seen a rise in property theft and gang violence over the years, and the Crime Prevention Unit plans on shining some light on some of the measures they will be taking in the future.

This meeting would be a great opportunity for citizens of Corpus Christi to voice their opinions and viewpoints. The mission of the Corpus Christi Police Department is to work as an equal partner with the community to reduce crime, the fear of crime and enhance public safety.

For more information, visit www.ccpolice.com or call 361-886-2765.