An Amber Alert for three missing boys is pending as police work to gather more information about a car they believe the children are in with their biological mother who did not have rights to them per a CPS order, police tell KENS 5.

Police expected to issue Amber Alert for 3 missing children
01 / 03
02 / 03
03 / 03

Missing children, names and ages:

  • Boae Santos, 13
  • Nathan Martinez, 5
  • Noah Martinez, 7

San Antonio Police believe that the group may be headed somewhere in the Rio Grande Valley. 

The mother's name is Amanda Olivarez and is pictured below. 

Amanda Olivarez
KENS 5

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information. 