An Amber Alert for three missing boys is pending as police work to gather more information about a car they believe the children are in with their biological mother who did not have rights to them per a CPS order, police tell KENS 5.
Police expected to issue Amber Alert for 3 missing children
Missing children, names and ages:
- Boae Santos, 13
- Nathan Martinez, 5
- Noah Martinez, 7
San Antonio Police believe that the group may be headed somewhere in the Rio Grande Valley.
The mother's name is Amanda Olivarez and is pictured below.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.