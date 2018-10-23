FREEPORT, Texas – A bus accident in Freeport injured 30 plant workers and killed another Tuesday afternoon.

The Freeport Police Department identified 29-year-old Aaron Green as the man who died in the crash. He was from Dayton, Texas.

All the people on board worked for Zachary Group.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. near Highway 36 and Highway 288.

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said the bus was taking the workers from the LNG Plant to a nearby parking lot. The bus driver was changing lanes when the bus fishtailed, lost control and landed in a ditch full of water.

Breaking: Freeport, TX. Police Chief says a bus carrying LNG workers has flipped at Hwy 288 and the Hwy 36 exit. One person is dead and about 30 have been taken to the hospital. #khou #HTownRush — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 23, 2018

#BREAKING One killed, 30 others taken to the hospital, after a bus carrying plant workers crashed in Freeport. This is near Hwy 36 and Hwy 288. I'm headed to the scene now to get more details. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/KOPgI0cQwk — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) October 23, 2018

A spokesperson from Zachary Group released the following statement:

We suffered a tremendous loss this afternoon and our most sincere condolences are with the family of our employee who was fatally injured. We had several employees transported to medical facilities in the Brazosport and Houston area and our full attention is on the care they are receiving and their welfare.

