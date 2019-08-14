CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A social media post about threats of violence at Tuloso-Midway High School had the Corpus Christi Police Department on high alert Wednesday with an increased presence around the campus.

Police are actively investigating to see who is behind the social media post, and are looking to the public for help.

The post mentioned threats to "shoot up" Tuloso-Midway High School. The CCPD placed additional officers on the campus after the post began circulating Tuesday night. So far they said there have been no arrests and they have discovered no credibility to the post.

Anyone with information regarding the source of the threat is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

