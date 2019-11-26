CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are looking into what may have led to several shots being fired in a central Corpus Christi neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers say a fight broke out between two groups of people near the intersection of Shawnee and Lou Streets.

At one point, someone pulled out a gun and start firing. No one was hit, but investigators did find about half a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

