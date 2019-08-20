JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department says the threat against the school Tuesday morning originated from the United Kingdom.

The department originally received the threat from a message on Facebook.

According to police, the individual threatened to "shoot up every school and day care withing a 30-mile radius then I'm coming for your officers."

JPD notified Jacksonville ISD at 7:14 a.m. JPD notified other Jacksonville-area law enforcement agencies a short time later.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are also involved in the investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department says there is no local threat.

While police do not believe this threat is credible, surrounding schools and daycares were encouraged to increase awareness and security.