Police looking for man accused of shooting three people outside Corpus Christi Gentleman's club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for one man accused of shooting three people outside a local gentleman's club early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. when an argument between several people started inside the pleasures gentleman's club along Staples near Baldwin.

Everyone involved was asked to leave. Shortly after a suspect driving a black SUV started shooting from the vehicle.

“We have three individuals that were hit, one was grazed, one was hit with a ricochet and one was actually hit in the back,” said Lieutenant Taulo Hernandez with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Two people were treated at the scene and one was taken to a nearby hospital but with minor injuries. So far, no one has been arrested and police are still investigating.