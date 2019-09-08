A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man on the 4000 block of Redwood Drive in Corpus Christi Friday morning.

Police were called to the area at around 6:15 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they said the victim was already deceased.

According to police, a teen suspect and a couple other people had shown up at the victim's home and the victim came out to their car and got into an argument with the suspect. At some point a gun was drawn and the victim was shot.

The teen fled the scene on foot afterward, according to police. He was arrested when he returned to the scene at around 7:30 a.m.

It is not clear at this time what the altercation was about or the connection between the victim and suspect.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information that can assist in their investigation, contact them at 361-886-2600.

