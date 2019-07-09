SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio Police need your help finding three missing, endangered children.

They said the three were taken by their biological mother, 37-year-old, Amanda Olivarez on Wednesday who does not have custody rights of them.

The children are 5-year-old Nathan Martinez, 7-year-old Noah Martinez, and 13-year-old, Boae Santos.

All of them have brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials add that Noah and Santos both have medical conditions that requre a doctors care.

Investigators believe the Olivarez is taking the three to the Rio Grande Valley.

As of right now, authorities are working to get vehicle information to request an amber alert from texas dps.

If you have any information please contact sa police at 210-205-7660.

