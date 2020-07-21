Police Officer Association finds state law that appears to cover first responders if they catch a respiratory illness like COVID

The association is concerned that first responders in Corpus Christi who die from COVID might be judged by the City to have caught it off duty.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Police Officer’s Association said it’s still seeking clarity from the City of Corpus Christi on whether or not the City is going to consider a first responder who has contracted COVID-19 and died as being presumed to have caught it at work.

The issue came up after CCPD Senior officer Chuck Williams died from COVID. Earlier that same week, Airport Officer Lt. Bobby Almaguer also died from the virus.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3News that he saw no information that either officer had caught COVID during their work duties. This caught the attention of the Officer Association.

The association is concerned that first responders in Corpus Christi who die from COVID might be judged by the City to have caught it off duty. This decision would possibly jeopardize about a million dollars in death benefits to the officer's families from state and federal governments.

"The thing that I am looking for confirmation on that we’ve talked about is the presumptive in other words if you come down with COVID, it’s presumed you got it at work," President Scott Leeton with Police Officer’s Association said. "There was a memo that went out but I haven’t seen any reiteration clarification or clarification emphasis or whatever word you wanna use there that says yes we are standing behind that that’s what’s starting to become concerning now is that it’s never been addressed.”

Leeton said he dug around the government code and found a decision which talks about tuberculosis. It also appears to cover any kind of respiratory illness like COVID-19. It spells out that a first responder is presumed to have caught tuberculosis at work, instead of possibly leading someone to rule that it was caught off duty.

Leeton added that he has still not heard back from the City on his concerns.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.