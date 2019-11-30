CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Police officers were involved in a collision with one another late Friday night.
The two police officers were attempting to act as back up for another officer when the two units collided at the intersection of Arnold Dr. and McArdle Rd.
One officer sustained a head injury, but is expected to recover swiftly.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, just as a precaution.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi family awarded $37 million after wrongful death verdict
- Navy veteran found in his apartment had been dead for 3 years, medical examiner says
- True Crime: Catching a Killer - A 3News Special Report
- True Crime: Catching a Killer Pt. 2 - A 3News Special Report