CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Police officers were involved in a collision with one another late Friday night.

The two police officers were attempting to act as back up for another officer when the two units collided at the intersection of Arnold Dr. and McArdle Rd.

One officer sustained a head injury, but is expected to recover swiftly.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, just as a precaution.

