The words on the back of Melania Trump's jacket Thursday that outraged many across the nation ended up on two San Antonio missions by Friday afternoon.

Mission San Juan Capistrano and Mission San Jose were both tagged with the statement 'I don't care. Do you?'.

Those were the same words on the back of First Lady Melania Trump's jacket she wore when traveling to child detention centers in McAllen on Thursday.

San Antonio Police released video of suspects tagging the side of Mission San Juan overnight and have asked for the public's help to identify the suspects.

We need your help identifying these suspects who are accused of vandalizing Mission San Juan Church overnight. The suspects possibly left the scene in a 2/4 door white vehicle. Anyone with info is encouraged to call our South Property Crimes Unit at (210)207-8191. pic.twitter.com/AN5JMzmLMK — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 22, 2018

SAPD says that "anyone with info is encouraged to call our South Property Crimes Unit at (210)207-8191."

Below are pictures of the graffiti at San Juan on the mission's wall.

The church gate at Mission Jose was also tagged with the identical statement.

Officials said it's very rare for historic structures to be vandalized with political messages, or be tagged at all.

"I've been here three years and this is the largest tagging event we've had during that time," Lauren Gurniewicz with the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park said.

Gurniewicz said San Jose has surveillance footage that they've turned over to the San Antonio Police Department to identify any possible suspect.

Crews plan to wet the plaster layer and do as little damage as possible to fix Mission San Juan.

