CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was stabbed just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning as he was leaving Ropers nightclub on Everhart Road. Three men, all in their mid-20's, reportedly got into an argument. That is when police say one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim's hand.

The two other men fled before police arrived, but were caught shortly after. All three men were detained and taken in for questioning.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The man who was stabbed is expected to be okay.