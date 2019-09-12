Officers said around 5:30 in the afternoon on Sunday they were called to La Palmera Mall after a caller told them they overheard a person saying there was someone shooting in the mall.

When police arrived they noticed people going through emergency exits which caused additional concern and panic.

After thoroughly investigating the area police said there was never a shooter in the mall and no one was ever in any danger.

They believe this could have been a prank.

Police said they want to thank the public for being alert and want to remind people if they see something suspicious say something.