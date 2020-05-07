Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy last seen in Greenspoint area

Police said Kenyon O’Bryant was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Greens Road.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday evening in the Greenspoint area.

As of Sunday morning, the family of Kenyon O’Bryant has posted on social media saying he has been found safe, but police have yet to confirm.

Police said Kenyon O’Bryant was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Greens Road. He is described as a black or black-Hispanic male, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a white muscle shirt, blue shorts and black Nike slides.