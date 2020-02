CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and DPS were looking for a suspect who crashed into a fence near SPID and Everhart Saturday night.

Officers said just before 9 p.m. a driver drove through the 3 News Parking lot into a fence between the property and The Salvation Army.

As of 10:00 p.m. state trooper said they were still looking for the driver.

Corpus Christi police are investigating the incident with assistance form DPS.