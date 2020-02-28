AUSTIN, Texas — Feb. 28 marks the last day of early voting in Texas. That means it's your last chance to vote before the primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3.

One early voter had a question for KVUE: Several of the Democratic presidential candidates who had dropped out of the race are still on the ballot. He wanted to know if that's normal or if their name remains on the ballot to confuse people.

We looked into it.

Under Texas law, once a candidate has filed the required paperwork, has paid the processing fee if required and has been verified by the Texas Secretary of State's Office, that candidate's name will appear on the ballot.

Texas law does not allow names to be removed simply because a candidate decided to drop out of a race, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

To put it simply, it's normal to see candidates who have dropped out on the ballot. And no, it's not meant to confuse people. It's just Texas law.

