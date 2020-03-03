TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: The video above is regarding the new voting machines in Travis County.

Super Tuesday is underway in Texas, and many of you are wondering whether you're able to vote in the Texas primary election before you look up a voting location, drive yourself out there and wait in a long line.

In order to vote in Texas, you must be registered to vote. You can check online to see if you are currently registered.

Once you go to the Texas Secretary of State's website, you will be prompted to click an option from the "selection criteria" pulldown menu. Once you fill out the information, the website will let you know whether you are currently registered.

You can also call the voter registrar's office in the county where you live in order to find out if you're registered.

The last day eligible Texas voters could have registered to vote was on Feb. 3.

If you missed the deadline and can't vote in the primary, you can still vote in the primary runoff election if you register to vote by April 27. You can also vote in the Nov. 3 general election if you register to vote by Oct. 5.

KVUE put together a voter guide that outlines what will be on your ballot and when and where you can vote, among other important information.

Be sure to bookmark kvue.com/elections in order to get live results once the polling sites around Central Texas close. You can download the KVUE mobile app to get the election results straight to your phone. Once the app is downloaded, be sure to select topics you want to receive notifications about, including "Vote Texas" and "politics."

