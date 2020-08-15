9 Mayoral Candidates for Corpus Christi's 2020 election

Today was the last day for citizens to place their name on the ballot for elections in November.

The filing period has ended for anyone considering running for office for the City of Corpus Christi.

As the 5 p.m. deadline expired, Corpus Christi now has nine candidates for the 2020 election in November.

Mayor Candidates

Joe McComb

Carolyn Vaughn

Joe Michael Perez

Eric Rodriguez

Pancho Villa

Roberto Seidner

John Medina

Paulette Guajardo

Priscilla Gonzalez

At-Large and District candidates have also been posted. View them here.

Early voting begins October 13 and lasts through October 30. Election day will be on November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.