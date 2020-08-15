x
9 Mayoral Candidates for Corpus Christi's 2020 election

Today was the last day for citizens to place their name on the ballot for elections in November.
Credit: kiii

The filing period has ended for anyone considering running for office for the City of Corpus Christi.

As the 5 p.m. deadline expired, Corpus Christi now has nine candidates for the 2020 election in November.

Mayor Candidates 

  • Joe McComb
  • Carolyn Vaughn
  • Joe Michael Perez
  • Eric Rodriguez
  • Pancho Villa
  • Roberto Seidner
  • John Medina
  • Paulette Guajardo
  • Priscilla Gonzalez 

At-Large and District candidates have also been posted. View them here

Early voting begins October 13 and lasts through October 30. Election day will be on November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For help with voter registration click here. 

For more information from the City's election department click here. 

