9 Mayoral Candidates for Corpus Christi's 2020 election

The filing period has ended for anyone considering running for office for the City of Corpus Christi.
As the 5 p.m. deadline expired, Corpus Christi now has nine candidates for the 2020 election in November.
Mayor Candidates
- Joe McComb
- Carolyn Vaughn
- Joe Michael Perez
- Eric Rodriguez
- Pancho Villa
- Roberto Seidner
- John Medina
- Paulette Guajardo
- Priscilla Gonzalez
At-Large and District candidates have also been posted. View them here.
Early voting begins October 13 and lasts through October 30. Election day will be on November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
