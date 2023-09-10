Gov. Abbott announces over $4M in funding to 'secure Jewish organizations' across Texas amid Israel-Hamas war

Abbott denounced "the act of war against Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel" and said he supports "Israel's right to defend itself."

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands were killed and thousands more were injured in Israel and Gaza after Hamas launched an attack in Israel Saturday morning. Now Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking out against the attack and placing his support behind Israel.

“The State of Texas condemns these heinous acts of violence and inhumanity against Israel and its people by ruthless terrorists, and we stand ready to offer our complete support to the Israeli and Jewish communities,” Abbott said in a statement. “I firmly denounce the act of war against Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel and support Israel’s right to defend itself from these barbaric attacks. Working with local partners across Texas, we are actively increasing security at Jewish and Israel-related locations such as synagogues and schools. In response to these cowardly attacks, we stand united with our Jewish neighbors and we repudiate terrorism and anti-Semitism."

According to his office, Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on increased safety measures, including an intensified focus by the Joint Terrorism Task Force and Texas Fusion Center to "elevate awareness about potential threats by Hamas or Hezbollah organizations against the Jewish community in Texas."

In addition, the governor has expedited the distribution of $4 million in grant funding to 31 Jewish organizations for security enhancements and measures.

Abbott has also issued an executive order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.