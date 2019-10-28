HAMPTON, Va. — A famous actress is making a pit stop in Hampton to get people to get out and vote for the Nov. 5 state legislative elections.

Kerry Washington will be in Hampton to help "get out the vote" on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to the New Virginia Majority.

Washington has participated in voting efforts in the past around the country. She's partnering with New Virginia Majority to make sure people are using their full-fledged rights.

Washington will also be at Norfolk State University Sunday afternoon for a discussion with students and community members on voting activism and democracy. Click here to learn more about that event.

Last week, Alec Baldwin was in Virginia going door-to-door, handing out pizzas and campaigning for Virginia Democrats.

Washington won't be campaigning for specific candidates or on the behalf of Republicans or Democrats. She's just encouraging that people head to the polls come Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year. However, it's the only state where partisan control up for grabs. Republicans have a slim margin of power in both the House of Delegates and the Senate.

Washington has had roles in movies like "Save the Last Dance" and "Django Unchained." She also starred in ABC series, "Scandal."