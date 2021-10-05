$68.7 million in federal funding coming to Corpus Christi from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

The money can even be used to help out industries impacted by the pandemic such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is going to have to figure out how to best spend $68.7 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.



Cities have been given a lot of latitude on how to spend the money, which includes financial assistance to taxpayers and small businesses. The money can even be used to help out industries impacted by the pandemic such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

The Chief Financial Officer for the City, Constance Sanchez, said city staff will make recommendations to City Councilmembers at tomorrow’s Council meeting on how to get the biggest bang for the buck.

"One of them that we are looking at, it’s like you were saying for water infrastructure, so, that is definitely on the list and we will have a more clear direction on where the council would like to go after tomorrow’s City Council meeting," Sanchez said.



The $68.7 million in federal funding is expected to be paid out in two payments starting this month and then the rest in May of next year.

