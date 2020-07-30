Are you registered to vote in November? Here's how to make sure

The general election is coming up quickly. Here's how to make sure you can participate.

SAN ANTONIO — In order to vote in Texas, you must be registered. Simply pick up a voter registration application, fill it out, and mail it at least 30 days before the election date. You can get your application here.

The deadline to register for the November 3 election is October 5, 2020.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.