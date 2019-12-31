CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2020 elections are steadily approaching, and if you want to vote, you need to register.

The cutoff date to register to vote in the primary election in March is Feb. 3.

If you haven't registered to vote yet, there are some things you need to know:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

"You want to make sure you're voting for the people who represent you where you live. That voter registration card has the precincts listed on there. So if you've changed your address, you need to contact our office before Feb. 3 and get that voter registration information updated," said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Collector, and Assessor.

Registering takes less than five minutes, and if you can't go to your local voter registration office, you can do it online.

For residents who have registered in Nueces County but haven't received your card in the mail yet don't worry the voter registrars office says they are on there way.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: