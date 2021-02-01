Around the Coastal Bend, there were some swearing in ceremonies

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Attorney Jenny Dorsey was sworn in remotely via a Zoom meeting. At the Agua Dulce court house, County Commissioner Robert Hernandez was also.
Hernandez tells 3News this isn't his first time running so he's very thankful for this opportunity.
"This is my third attempt, and its like they say, though, third time is a charm," Hernandez said.
"I'm very appreciative to the voters of Nueces County and precinct one for giving me the opportunity."
Rodriguez also told 3News that some of his first goals as commissioner will be to finish up the projects that former County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn didn't complete.
