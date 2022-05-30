Austin could protect abortion rights if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

A resolution could be submitted for full council review “within hours” after the Supreme Court issues a ruling on Roe v. Wade.

AUSTIN, Texas — If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the Austin City Council appears to be on track to protect abortion rights in the Capital City.

A measure by Councilmember Chito Vela, first reported by Politico, would direct the Austin Police Department to make criminal enforcement, arrests and investigations of abortions “its lowest priority” and block the use of City staff or money from investigating or reporting suspected abortions, a spokesperson for Vela confirmed to KVUE.

“Abortion must be decriminalized,” Vela wrote on Twitter.

The measure – which is being called the GRACE Act, or Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone – would not be submitted for full council consideration until after the SCOTUS decision is issued, the spokesperson said. It could come “within hours” of the ruling.

“The timing is designed so we can craft the best possible response to the final decision, which may have legal specifics contained in it that will affect the wording of the resolution,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “The Texas trigger ban is implemented exactly 30 days after the decision is published, and CM Vela [and] his co-sponsors are eager to get protections in place as fast as possible to minimize the effect on Austin residents.”

Community stakeholders are still reviewing the draft measure, the spokesperson said.

The Texas trigger law, passed by the Legislature in 2021, would completely ban abortions 30 days after SCOTUS issues a ruling, making no exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest. The only protection would be for a pregnant person whose life is in danger or who is at the risk serious impairment if the pregnancy is carried to term.

If an unborn child dies, violators could be charged with a first-degree felony and face up to a $100,000 fine.

According to Politico’s report, Austin is the first major city in a Republican-led state to try to circumvent the state’s abortion policy.

