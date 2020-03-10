Best wishes for the President are pouring in from many South Texas lawmakers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District 34 Congressman Filemon Vela Jr. posted to Facebook saying that he is wishing for a speedy recovery for the president and first lady, and also encouraging everyone to stay safe by wearing a mask.
Filemon's statement:
I wish President Trump, First Lady Melania, and those around him a speedy recovery following their tragic positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
Though I hope the President makes a full recovery, I also hope this serves as a wake-up call for him and his aides. COVID-19 does not care about politics, race, gender or religion. We are all vulnerable to this virus, and it is no hoax.
Moving forward, I hope the President shows the leadership desperately needed to defeat this deadly virus once and for all. Enough with the lies, disinformation, and downplaying the importance of basic public health measures such as wearing a mask. Over 7 million Americans have been infected and more than 200,000 have died from the coronavirus. No more lives should be lost to this disease.
Congressman Michael Cloud also weighing in on Facebook today saying that he and his wife are hoping for a swift recovery for the first family.
"Like so many people across American right now, our hearts and prayers are with them in their recovery," Cloud said.
We also reached out to State Representative Todd Hunter for comment. Hunter joined the others in his hope for a speedy recovery, and he said he's praying for everyone who's been impacted by COVID-19.