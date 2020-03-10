Best wishes for the President are pouring in from many South Texas lawmakers

I wish President Trump, First Lady Melania, and those around him a speedy recovery following their tragic positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

Though I hope the President makes a full recovery, I also hope this serves as a wake-up call for him and his aides. COVID-19 does not care about politics, race, gender or religion. We are all vulnerable to this virus, and it is no hoax.

Moving forward, I hope the President shows the leadership desperately needed to defeat this deadly virus once and for all. Enough with the lies, disinformation, and downplaying the importance of basic public health measures such as wearing a mask. Over 7 million Americans have been infected and more than 200,000 have died from the coronavirus. No more lives should be lost to this disease.