Beto O'Rourke coming to Corpus Christi as part of his Drive for a Brighter Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently we had Gov. Greg Abbott make an appearance at the new Sinton steel plant. Now, another politician is coming to the area as Beto O'Rourke is set to visit Corpus Christi on Saturday.
His statewide 'Drive for a Brighter Texas' is taking place at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education center.
Beto will be discussing the events of the 2021 winter storm, and what could have been prevented.
O'Rourke has previously criticized current leaders, saying they have not done enough to strengthen the grid and hold power producers accountable.
The event is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
You can click here to RSVP.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.