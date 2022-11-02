Beto O'Rourke coming to Corpus Christi as part of his Drive for a Brighter Texas

The event will be held this Saturday at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently we had Gov. Greg Abbott make an appearance at the new Sinton steel plant. Now, another politician is coming to the area as Beto O'Rourke is set to visit Corpus Christi on Saturday.

His statewide 'Drive for a Brighter Texas' is taking place at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education center.

Beto will be discussing the events of the 2021 winter storm, and what could have been prevented.

O'Rourke has previously criticized current leaders, saying they have not done enough to strengthen the grid and hold power producers accountable.

The event is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

