Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke to visit Corpus Christi Thursday, Nov. 18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of a statewide tour to discuss plans and policy, gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be stopping in Corpus Christi Thursday evening for a kickoff event.
Officials say this will be similar to a meet and greet, with a focus on hearing what challenges Corpus Christi residents have dealt with under current administration.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, November 18th. At this time, a location has not yet been announced.
We encourage everyone in the community to come out and get to know your neighbors, and candidates, for the upcoming election.
