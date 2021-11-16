Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke to visit Corpus Christi Thursday, Nov. 18

Beto O’Rourke will travel to Corpus Christi to hear the challenges of Corpus Christi residents under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of a statewide tour to discuss plans and policy, gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be stopping in Corpus Christi Thursday evening for a kickoff event.

Officials say this will be similar to a meet and greet, with a focus on hearing what challenges Corpus Christi residents have dealt with under current administration.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, November 18th. At this time, a location has not yet been announced.

We encourage everyone in the community to come out and get to know your neighbors, and candidates, for the upcoming election.

