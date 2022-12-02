Beto O'Rourke visits Corpus Christi on the campaign trail

As part of his Drive for a Brighter Texas campaign, O'Rourke returned to Corpus to discuss his plans. Our Brandon Schaff has the story.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Corpus Christi this Saturday, and his supporters showed up in big numbers.

One of those supporters, local attorney Matt Manning who says that, "We are in need of a governor whose focus is serving the 254 counties of Texas."

Beto, meanwhile, was happy to be back.

"I love being in Corpus Christi again. We have so much great support here. This is such an important community for the future of this state."

The visit is part of O'Rourke's statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas, his campaign effort to highlight the power grid's failure during last year's winter storm: one of his loudest criticisms of current governor Greg Abbott.

"When I'm governor, I'm going to make sure that we winterize the gas supply and make sure we have the law enforcement in place to never let this happen again." O'Rourke said.

His speech focused on the power grid, but also stressed how he plans to give more Texans a voice from around the state. One of those voices was long time supporter, Terry Mills.

"People died. People's energy bills went up to just over the top, we can't afford that." Mills stressed, "You have people making meager wages and you can't afford medication, you can't afford food. He's going to help us bring these prices down that will be equitable for everybody."

When asked about his controversial stance on gun control, O'Rourke says he plans to defend the second amendment, but wants stricter guidelines.

"I'm going to listen to police officers and sheriff's deputies when they say that we should not have a permit-less carry bill that allows anyone, including violent criminals, to carry a loaded gun in public without a background check."

As a Democratic candidate in a traditionally Republican state, O'Rourke relies on volunteers like Mills to rally the community to vote. Mills says it's the only way to see the change he and O'Rourke's supporters want.

"He has made a difference not just in my life but the people that were here. And they will take this message to the byways and say, let's vote, let's vote, let's vote. Let's knock on those doors, let's make those phone calls cause that's what's going to make a change at the top."

