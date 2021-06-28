First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive in Houston for vaccination event, Astros game

On the road down to 🇺🇸🇲🇽 border ahead of fmr President Trump’s visit to tour the border w/ Gov. @GregAbbott_TX we will cover event from start to finish but our live coverage begins tomorrow on @KHOU w/ special #Verify reports on what’s really happening at the border #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/m32Ns6NwAL