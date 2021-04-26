Robstown Council discusses use of CARES Act funding

The money was received in reimbursement for expenses for the public safety emergency medical budget.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Council members in Robstown voted to use federal dollars for hazard pay for public safety employees, but it didn't come without some heated conversation about who or what the money could be used for.

City leaders heard from legal council on how to spend money received from the CARES Act. The money was received in reimbursement for expenses for the public safety emergency medical budget.

The money doesn't necessarily ever turn into city funds. The act is very specific on what it can be used to do, such as anything the city had to pay for in relation to the coronavirus public health emergency up until the end of this year.

It can also be used for hazard pay for public safety employees like police, fire, emergency medical responders or dispatchers, but not the entire police or entire fire department staff.

"I'm a little confused on how they still have control or authority to tell us what to do with that reimbursement because in that case, every grant is going to have that authority," Beatriz Charo, grants administrator for Robstown said. "When I submit overtime for officers, and I receive that money back, does that have to adjust to overtime back or replace the general fund?"

Legal council on the phone: "I've given you my legal advice and i don't think the city should go outside of that and go across the board, and do exactly what the CARES Act says not to do with the funds."

After getting clarification on how to spend the money, the council motioned to approve the use of the funding.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.