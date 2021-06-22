What the new constitutional carry law means for city owned buildings in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council Members received a briefing from Interim Police Chief David Blackmon on what the new constitutional carry law means for city owned buildings.
The law was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and will take effect September 1. It allows handgun owners to bypass the need to get a permit and educational courses in order to carry in public.
Under the new law, folks will be allowed to carry a gun inside city owned facilities just like those who had a permit under the old law. However, places like City Hall won't allow for people to carry in areas where there is an open meeting being held.
Blackmon stressed that it's still important for folks to know where you can and can't carry a gun like bars, schools, sporting events, and hospitals, as well as private businesses that prohibit guns on their premises.
One thing that did change -- before -- folks were restricted from having a handgun at city parks. Starting September 1 -- you can.
