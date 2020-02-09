CC Fire Department endorses Paulette Guajardo for Mayor

Elections for city, county, state and national are upcoming in November.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association unanimously announced the candidate they will be endorsing for the next Mayor of Corpus Christi.

The CCPFA said they stand with candidate Paulette Guajardo, and have been supporting her for years. Guajardo said being endorsed by the association consecutively is important because it shows her commitment to our first responders and the community.

Guajardo said she supports added funding for fire and Emergency Medical Services, additional EMS medic units, and improving aging emergency operations and response times.

The CCPFA said in part:

"Our co-committee met last week and after lengthy discussion we've decided to endorse you [Guajardo] as our candidate for Mayor. This would be the third time we've endorse you. We believe in you and we look forward to working with you."