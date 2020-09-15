CCISD's Bond 2020: Here's a breakdown of what's in the bond package.

School board members said the best part of the package is that the bond will not require a tax increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters who live within the boundaries of CCISD will ultimately decide the fate of a whopping $136.2-million-dollar school bond this November.

The bond package would include three new elementary schools along with other campus renovations and would come at no cost to taxpayers.

There's a lot of attention to elementary schools. At the top of the list, $35-million-dollars will go towards the construction of a brand-new southeast side elementary school that would open its doors in 2024.

District leaders say it would address the boom in development on that side of town and help alleviate overcrowding Kolda Elementary, which is one of the district's newer campuses located at Rodd Field Road and Airline Road.

Another $35-million-dollars would pay to build a new campus and consolidate three of the district's smaller and aging elementary schools.

Those include Montclair, Woodlawn, and Meadowbrook which are all right around six decades old and are said to be declining in enrollment.

The new campus would be built at site of the former Cullen Middle School off Greely Drive. It is property the district already owns.

Gibson Elementary on the city's west side is one of the oldest elementary schools in CCISD. It would be replaced at a cost of $24-million-dollars.

The new school would be constructed on the same property, which would allow students to remain in their current building until the new one is ready.

The bond package also includes a list of schools that need renovations. $10 million would be spent at Menger Elementary.

Ray High School would see some TLC to the tune of $20 million. The amount would pay for plumbing and interior classroom renovations.

Another $5 million would renovate classrooms and hallways at Miller High School.

District leaders also want to use the bond to tackle renovations at Buc Stadium. $6 million would be spent to renovate the restrooms and locker rooms, fix leaks and to ensure the stadium is ADA compliance.

Demolition costs round up the bond package with $1.2-million-dollars.

School board members said the best part of the package is that the bond will not require a tax increase.

Leaders with CCISD passed an item during their regular board meeting that would allow the purchase of additional Chromebooks and hot spots for students within the district.

The items would help make sure kids who are choosing distance learning have the proper equipment needed to access their online classrooms.