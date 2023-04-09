x
Operating budget vote on the agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting

A first reading was approved during the Aug. 29 session, but must hold up to a second reading in order to pass.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council will consider a second reading of the proposed $1.5 billion budget. 

Leaders approved the first reading of the proposed budget during their regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 29. 

The first reading of an ordinance that would not raise water and wastewater rates for the typical also passed during that meeting. 

If the entire budget is approved, it would go into effect Oct. 1. 

The water and wastewater ordinance would go into effect Jan. 1.

