Civil rights groups denounce President Trump for not condemning white supremacist groups

The NAACP and LULAC say President Trump's comments to stand back and stand by was insulting and alarming.

It was a controversial moment in the presidential debate when President Donald Trump failed to condemn white supremacists groups.

"Who would you like me to condemn? Who? Proud Boys stand back and stand by,” said Trump.

Civil rights groups reacted quickly.

"It's shocking to the American people to have a president that is in the highest office be able to behave like this,” said Angela Luckey, Dallas NAACP.

"The FBI has said that they are probably the most dangerous groups in terms of domestic terrorism,” said Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President.

The Southern Poverty Law Center monitors hate groups across the country. They’ve been following the Proud Boys, who the President talked about, since 2016.

"We define them as a hate group because of their anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and misogynistic rhetoric,” said Cassie Miller, SPLC analyst.

The SPLC says the Proud Boys are violent and some of their members have been accused of murder. They have 44 chapters across the nation that recruit on social media and hold rallies that often turn violent.

"They immediately began celebrating his comments that the Proud Boys stand by. They were promoting it on their social media, they were turning it into a meme. They have taken the words stand by and put them on T-shirts that they are now selling at their store,” said Miller.

The SPLC says the group is also planning on mobilizing on Election Day, and the fear is they will try to intimidate voters.

"It's really shocking that an American president would tell a group that is affiliated with Nazis and the KKK that they need to stand by in case he doesn't like the results of the election,” said Garcia.

Civil rights groups fear the president not only failed to condemn groups like this but emboldened them.

“I think what he was doing was sending a message to all individuals that have hate in their hearts and are associated with hate organizations."