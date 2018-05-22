Michael Cloud-R and Eric Holguin-D came out victorious in Tuesday's run-off election for the 27th Congressional District.

Cloud and Holguin will now compete for a seat formerly held by Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi since 2011, who resigned in disgrace earlier this year following sexual harassment claims from a former staffer.

Holguin defeated Roy Barrera 62 percent to 38 percent (6,376 to 3,903). Cloud topped his opponent, Bech Bruun, 61.1 percent to 38.9 percent (15,041 to 9,565).

In the original Republican Primary, Bech Bruun secured 36.09 percent of the vote while Michael Cloud received 33.83 percent.

In the original Democratic Primary, Eric Holguin held 23.3 percent of the vote while Raul (Roy) Barrera garnered 41.23 percent.

The 27th District includes parts of Bastrop and Caldwell counties and cities as far south as Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport and Victoria. For a map of the district, click here.

