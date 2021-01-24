Coastal Bend political science professor explains immigration policy change by Biden administration

The department of Homeland Security said they have 'suspended' the 'Migrant Protection Protocols,' or better known as the 'Remain in Mexico' program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Joe Biden wasted no time in taking action towards 'immigration issues'. The department of Homeland Security said they have 'suspended' the 'Migrant Protection Protocols,' or better known as the 'Remain in Mexico' program.

Political Science professor, Travis Braidwood said the reason this program was put in place at first was because the government was afraid that asylum seekers wanting American citizenship would get to the United States and disappear resulting in a missed court meeting.

Dr. Braidwood said this was something that almost never happened.

‘If you look at actual numbers on this, this was not the case. In fact, the vast majority of people seeking asylum or seeking immigration into the country through these border-crossings do show up to their meeting,’ said Dr. Braidwood.

Dr. Braidwood said now, asylum seekers do not have to wait in Mexico for their court date. They can wait here in the United States.

"If you were in the United States before the date of November 1st, we’re not going to deport you unless you’ve committed some sort of crime, or you’re a violent felon, instead you can remain here to look for, to look for your date," he added.

Dr. Braidwood added, for several years, it's been getting more and more difficult for asylum seekers to get citizenships here in the U.S.

Because of this, he said we can expect President Biden making more of a push to accomplish this.

"You can expect, we’re gonna see in the coming days and weeks a flurry of new orders and policies from the Biden administration trying to extent movements towards an asylum granting policies," said Dr. Braidwood.

Dr. Braidwood said President Biden would have to work closely with congress to make big changes happen while he's in office and even if congress approves drastic changed in the future, the process to enforce could take a while.

