CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents will be happy to see familiar faces on the oversight boards for Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen appointed several legislators to the oversight boards, including Abel Herrero of Robstown, J.M. Lozano of Kingsville, Alex Dominguez of Brownsville, and Todd Hunter of Corpus Christi.

Legislators will be part of two oversight boards, which are the Windstorm Insurance Legislative and the Funding Structure.

Both boards will oversee the future of TWIA and its operations, funding, and sustainability.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: