Coastal Bend Trump supporters rally at Sunrise Mall, say they plan to remain active in politics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The pro-Trump rally at Sunrise Mall in Corpus Christi began and ended before Wednesday's incidents at the U.S. Capitol.

Before the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday, about 100 supporters of President Donald Trump held a rally in the parking lot of Sunrise Mall.

3News was at that event, where some in attendance were promising to be a political force well into the future. One even called for a Trump Republican Party.

Suzanne Guggenheim with the Coastal Bend Republicans put on the pro-Donald Trump rally outside the old Sears building at Sunrise Mall. Throughout the event, there were the familiar false allegations of voter fraud and an election that was stolen.

"It seems very apparent that there was voter fraud, and they should’ve gone through and listened and had the evidence presented and made the decision then, but evidently they were not willing to do that and you can’t make them,” said Mike Bergsma, former Nueces County Republican Chairman.

Everyone from election officials in contested states to the U.S. Supreme Court said they found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Some of the other organizations represented at Wednesday's event were from the Coastal Bend Tea Party, Latinos for Trump, and the Nueces County Republican Party led by Jim Kaelin.

"We will remember today. Two years from now when we’re running candidates again, we'll remember. Please understand what I’m telling you now. We will remember those who abandoned our president and did not stand with him during this battle that he has fought," Kaelin said.

The rally attracted around 100 people with only two or three wearing masks. There was no social distancing either, but there were a number of prayers for the President and his supporters in Congress.

This all happened before anyone knew that the capitol was going to be stormed by Trump supporters.

While many of the people at the rally realize that Republicans have lost the election, they say they are ready to get organized and prepared for the elections in two years, and then again in the presidential cycle in four years.

"We are pretty happy with the show up and we will continue to do these kinds of activities with our weekly meetings each weekends, because we need to be the venue to people who want to get their voice heard," said Suzanne Guggenheim of the Coastal Bend Republicans.

The common theme during the rally was that the 2020 elections represent just one of the battles in the struggle for the soul of the country.

Everyone there was urged to continue to fight by organizing and finding people to run for office who think like they do and will follow the Trump blueprint for governing.

