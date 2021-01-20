Congress members reintroduce bill to help combat the threat of domestic terrorism

Several members of congress gathered virtually, including South Texas representative Vicente Gonzalez to re-introduce the ‘Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several members of congress gathered virtually Tuesday afternoon, including one South Texas representative, Vicente Gonzalez to re-introduce the 'Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.'

Congress members say this bill is aimed to combat the threat of domestic terrorism and give our government important tools to do just that.

“DTPA aims to improve the federal governments prevention reporting response and investigation into domestic terrorism by authorizing offices in each department of homeland security, department of justice and the federal bureau of investigation,” said Congressman Brad Schneider.

Congress members say those government offices will monitor, investigate and prosecute cases of domestic terrorism and coordinate their work as well as report to congress twice a year on identified threats.

“The bill also codifies the domestic terrorism executive committee which would meet at least four times a year to coordinate with attorney’s and other public safety officials to promote information sharing and ensure an effective, responsive, and organized joint effort to combat domestic terrorism,” said Congressman Brad Schneider.

Congress members say it’s important to note that this is a bi partisan bill. This bill was introduced last year and passed in the house, but not the senate. Congress members adding that they stand united in commitment to pass this legislation.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.