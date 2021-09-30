'Maybe this game will help them work together' | Congressional Baseball Game returns as debate continues on Capitol Hill

The D.C. baseball tradition dating back to 1909 returned after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in two years, Republicans fought against Democrats while swinging bats and throwing balls at one another.

On the baseball field, of course.

After being canceled last year and seeing this year's event pushed back to the fall, the Congressional Baseball Game returned to Nationals Park on Wednesday.

The D.C. baseball tradition dating back to 1909 brought its usual sights. From congressional leaders dressed in their favorite team uniforms to routine fly balls landing untouched as a senator or representative scrambled to make a play.

The trash talk between the two sides even saw a return as Representative Roger Williams (R-Texas) dubbed the game "Capitalists vs. Socialists."

"We’re the capitalists. They’re the socialists. Two teams are playing," he told WUSA 9 before the game.

While the game marked another sign of life slowly getting back to some normal, it all played out as far more important issues remained unsolved on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Both sides still couldn't find a deal to avoid a government shutdown by first pitch as President Joe Biden's economic agenda and a deal on the debt ceiling still faced uncertain futures.

When asked by WUSA 9 about the optics of leaders fielding groundballs and playing out their childhood dreams on the baseball diamond as legislation continued to be debated, both sides said the gathering represented more than a game.

"The issues are still getting done and the charities are still being taken care of," said Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois), noting how the game raised money for local organizations.

"Even though it’s Democrats versus Republicans, we like to tease each other and it does get us to talk to each other which I think is important during a week where we’re talking about legislation," said Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-California). "At the end of the day, baseball is about bringing us together. That’s the spirit that America wants to see. Us working together, talking together.”

By far the loudest applause of the night came when President Biden made an appearance at the stadium to shake hands with the players and wave to fans.

Rosa Mendoza sat along the third-base line and was one of the thousands of fans cheering on the leaders on Wednesday night.

With plenty of action waiting to be taken on Capitol Hill, she hoped Wednesday's game could help bring progress.

"It’s nice to see both Republicans and Democrats doing something together," she said. "My hope is they can agree on some things and maybe this game will help them sort of work together.”