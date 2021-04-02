Congressman Filemon Vela discusses next steps in federal stimulus package

A group of Republican senators met with President Joe Biden and proposed a $600 billion stimulus, but President Biden said that wasn't enough money.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Republicans and Democrats have been trying to hash over the details of the next round of stimulus payments.

3News spoke Wednesday with Congressman Filemon Vela, who believes struggling families need more rather than less.

A group of Republican senators met with President Joe Biden and proposed a $600 billion stimulus, but President Biden said that wasn't enough money to do the job of helping out Americans. Vela agrees.

"They are going to have to put enough on the table so that we can one, address the health issues regarding the pandemic to the extent there's been glitches in the vaccine distribution, to the extent those glitches are because there hasn't been enough funding distributed to states and local governments," Vela said. "We need to get that money out there."

The Senate passed a budget resolution to begin debate on the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. That's the package that would include $1,400 direct payments to those who qualify under the Democrats' plan, while the Republicans had countered that they were only willing to hand out $1,000 payments.

"We have to have enough relief for American families from the standpoint of stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits to be able to provide an economic bridge for working Americans in families," Vela said.

Vela said that he is well aware that many people are struggling, pointing out that one in seven Americans are going hungry right now.

"I think at the end of the day, whether we do it through the reconciliation process without Republican votes, which takes a little bit longer, or whether it's negotiated, I'm confident that we're going to do a better job making sure people do not go hungry," Vela said.

Vela said that unemployment insurance benefits that Congress passed in December run out in March. Now, the $1.9 trillion stimulus will increase the federal per week unemployment benefit to $400 and extend it through the end of September.

Vela added that is the kind of help the unemployed need until COVID-19 is under control.

