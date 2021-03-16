Texas lawmaker calling for immigration reform from the Biden administration

Thousands of immigrant families and children have been allowed into the country with the promise that they will show up for their asylum hearings.

TEXAS, USA — Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is still maintaining his displeasure with the Biden administration’s border policy.



President Biden has been working to dismantle the policies and procedures that had been put in place by the Trump administration. Those actions have allowed thousands of immigrant families and children to be allowed into the country with the promise that they will show up for their asylum hearings.

Government statistics show that well over 80-percent of those folks seeking asylum have their claim turned down.

"Our immigration system in this country is completely broken from asylum-seekers to dreamers to people who are already in our country to people who want to come into our country for the first time and what’s happening on our border," Gonzalez said.

"I do not agree with, we cannot be releasing people into our community who just crossed the river and they get processed and released.”



The congressman is calling on the president to set up centers in Central American countries where residents there could apply for asylum without having to make the trip to the border.

Gonzales also said that the United States needs to send a clear message to those Central American countries that showing up to our southern border is not acceptable and neither is allowing them into the country.

