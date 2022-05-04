Corpus Christi leaders descend upon Washington D.C.

Dozens of local business leaders and elected officials are meeting with area congressmen to discuss what our communities need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, along with three-dozen Coastal Bend elected officials and business leaders are spending a few days in Washington D.C.

They're attending their annual regional initiative to meet with area congressman, and discuss the regional legislative agenda.

We spoke with Mayor Paulette Guajardo about some of the things going on at a federal level that are impacting our part of the Coastal Bend.

"As you recall a couple of weeks ago I was in D.C. doing similar things here," said Mayor Guajardo, "One of the big topics includes providing full appropriation for the bipartisan infrastructure bill."

"That's extremely important to Corpus Christi, because it ensures we have access to these funding opportunities moving forward for a lot of different projects we have in the city," she explained.

Mayor Guajardo added that the group spoke with Representative Michael Cloud. She said he was happy to see leaders in D.C., and glad that they were getting to talk about what the Coastal Bend needs from the federal government.

